The site of the former Seaside Café at Grève De Lecq has been bought by the States for £3.6m and donated to the National Trust for Jersey.

It comes after Deputy Lyndon Farnham proposed that if the purchase was successful, the States should gift the land and property to the charity.

However, the Government has said the National Trust must use the site for environmental, cultural, and social benefit to the public.

A variety of plans have been proposed for the site, one option is to rewild the area. Credit: Socrates Architects

The Trust's Chief Executive, Charles Alluto, says: "Restoring public access to the beach and re-opening the car park will be a priority and we would hope to be able to do this before Easter”.

He added: "It is our immediate intention to go out to public consultation regarding future uses for the site."

A potential option under consideration by the charity is to build a new cafe on the site. Credit: Socrates Architects

The donation of the site extends the charity's landholdings in the bay, which already include Le Catel Fort and Grève De Lecq Barracks.

Socrates Architects has been commissioned to develop some potential options for the site.

The designs include rewilding the area or renovating the café with new outdoor decking and seating.