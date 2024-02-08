Number of skilled worker permits issued in Jersey triples in four years

The number of skilled worker permits in Jersey has nearly tripled in the past four years, ITV News can reveal.

Hospitality bosses have told ITV News that's because they are having to hire more people on those skilled worker permits, which can be more expensive, because the temporary permit system is too restrictive.

They said they needed more flexibility in the temporary scheme to avoid having to resort to more skilled permits just to retain staff.

The permits, which can allow individuals to bring dependants with them, have risen from 265 in 2020 to 754 in 2023.

The Sustainable Economic Development Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel, has met with representatives of the industry and said they "could do with changes on those permit rules".

He committed to working with the Home Affairs Minister to address the issue.

The data also shows the number of temporary work permits has risen by 3280% since 2019, increasing from 67 to 2265 in 2023.

Deputy Morel said part of that increase was caused by Brexit, which had a major impact on the permit system with businesses no longer able to rely on the European workforce.

Currently hospitality bosses have a number of options when bringing in staff:

Nine month temporary permits:

A worker can stay on island for nine months in total but then has to leave the Common Travel Area for a minimum of three months before returning

The industry says that this does not give them year-round continuity

One year temporary permits:

These can be issued for 12 months but extended up to three years

Workers cannot bring dependants with them on this contract

However, the worker then has to leave the common travel area for the period that they work here so if they work for three years in total, they then have to leave for three years

This can cause instability for businesses and workers

Skilled permits:

This is designed for more skilled employees, such as hotel managers

People can stay for an initial period of 3 years but this can be extended

All workers on permits longer than 12 months can bring dependants to the island.

Hospitality bosses say this is expensive

Iselin Jones, who owns a restaurant in Gorey, said she was moving more people to the skilled worker permits because they offered stability but it came at a price.

"It's a huge cost to business, we've had four skilled permits approved in 2023. The permit and the further leave to remain is more than £1000 per person.

"We're a relatively small business but it's big money."

She added that the ability to bring dependents may impact the island more widely, saying for each skilled permit "there's a family behind them potentially and that's putting pressure on the housing market, it's putting pressure on schooling, it's putting pressure on all the areas that a population policy is trying to protect.

"One person here on a skilled permit, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the temporary system was "frustrating for both employee and employer".

They added: "Through skilled work permits, my dependents are allowed to join me and that's an open door for my daughter to get the best British education compared to the type of education we have in Kenya."

The Head of Jersey Hospitality Association, Marcus Calvani, told ITV News he had previously warned the government about the issue.

He said: "As we progress forward, we need to figure out ways these people can come here and most importantly it's easy for the employer to be able to apply for them to come and have the confidence they can get the staff they need to run their businesses."