One year on - Jersey Police provide update on Thomas Frost's disappearance

Jersey Police has provided an update on a missing persons case one year on since the disappearance.

Thomas Frost, 51, was last seen leaving his parents' house in St Ouen at around 10pm on Saturday 11 February 2023.

Police have now said the searches were extensive, with multiple agencies involved, but that all physical search opportunities were now exhausted.

Police say that specialist officers are keeping in contact with Thomas' family.

At the time, police worked with search counterparts from Guernsey, Avon and Somerset Police, as well as Jersey Search and Rescue (JSAR), using dive teams and dog units.

Physical searches were concluded on Tuesday 11 April 2023.