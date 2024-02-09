Alex Scott has been crowned the 2023 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.

The Bournemouth midfielder held off stiff competition from the three other candidates: road racing cyclist Sam Culverwell, triathlete Josh Lewis and table tennis player Hannah Silcock.

Joining the event remotely, he complimented all the other nominees and said it was a "special feeling" to win.

There were also five other awards up for grabs on the night.

Asa's father accepted the award on behalf of his son who joined remotely. Credit: ITV Channel

Cricketer Asa Tribe won this award which recognises a young athlete who has the ability and attitude to make it to the top in their chosen sport.

The young Jerseyman had a memorable year in which he hit his maiden one-day international hundred for the island, while also achieving the same milestone twice for Glenmorgan's second team.

Asa was unable to attend, but his father Mark collected the prize, calling it "wonderful".

Andy Hamon, Rebecca Orpin and swimmer Filip Nowacki accepted the prize for Team of the Year. Credit: ITV Channel

This was an incredibly competitive field after such a successful year of sport which included the NatWest International Island Games, but it was Jersey's Commonwealth Youth Games squad who ended up winning this prize.

The team picked up five medals across triathlon and swimming at the Games in Trinidad and Tobago - the most ever for Jersey's young athletes.

Elliot Powell said he was "surprised" to win the award for Coach of the Year. Credit: ITV Channel

After leading Jersey to gold at the Island Games despite only taking on the role last minute, Elliot Powell won Coach of the Year.

Speaking after the programme to ITV Channel, he said he was "really honoured to win the award."

Julia Bowditch and Amanda Hibbs collected the award for their work organising last year's Island Games. Credit: ITV Channel

Judges Award for Achievement:

Guernsey's Island Games organising committee received this award following the success of last year's event.

They spent countless hours ensuring the whole event ran smoothly and put the island on the world stage.

Steve Yates is this year's 'unsung hero' for his dedication to archery. Credit: ITV Channel

Michael Lucas Sporting Hero

This honour is for an unsung hero of Channel Islands sport and it went to Steve Yates who has been involved in Guernsey archery for decades.

He has helped many grow in the sport, including his two nieces Zoe and Lisa Gray who have become two of the island's top-ranked female archers.

Guernsey won eight medals in the sport at the Island Games thanks, in part, to the tireless work Steve has done over the years.