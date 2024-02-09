British Airways' Jersey to Gatwick route returns
British Airways' Jersey to Gatwick route is returning.
The airline will operate four flights per week during the summer months.
The service was previously stopped due to the Coronavirus pandemic and was not reinstated.
British Airways stated: "The new services will increase the Channel Island’s connectivity to both London and British Airways’ extensive global network."
There will also be an additional service to London Heathrow, that will see flights operate up to five times per day.