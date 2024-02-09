Dementia and heart failure rates are expected to rise significantly over the next 20 years as Jersey's population ages.

Government figures show that dementia and heart failure will rise by 52% and 42% respectively by 2043.

Public Health's Disease Projections Report analyses what could happen if current disease prevalence continues in line with Jersey's predicted population age changes.

Cases of hypertension and chronic kidney disease are projected to increase by 3,280 and 1,000 respectively over the next two decades.

These increases are expected to put a strain on health services with analysts predicting that 36,000 more GP appointments would be made by 2043.

Hospital bed days may also rise by 30%.

A second report, the "multi-morbidity" report, refers to those who have more than one long-term health condition.

It shows that over 14,000 islanders are currently classified in this way, which is an increase of 765 from the previous year.

Analysts forecast that this will rise by a further 20% by 2043.

The number of those living with a long-term illness or disability that limit their daily activity is also projected to rise by 12% in next 20 years.