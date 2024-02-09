Jersey's Intrepid 232 rowing team set world record

Four Jersey women have set a new world record by becoming the oldest female crew to row any ocean.

The crew of Intrepid 232, named in a nod to their combined ages, crossed the Atlantic after 58 days of rowing.

The team - consisting of Alison Smithurst (59), Rosemary Satchwell (55), Julie Brady (60) and Helene Monpetit (56) - set off from La Gomera in the Canaries on 12 December 2023 and finally reached Antigua at around 9pm Jersey time on Friday (9 February).

The experience saw each of them row two hours on and two hours off, burning in excess of 5,000 calories a day over 3,000 miles.

Arriving back on dry land, they said: "We're all so relieved. The last 10 days has been hell but we got through it as a group."

Throughout their rowing adventure, the crew have been subject to an outpouring of support from Islanders on social media.

Deputy Lucy Stephenson wrote: "Well done to this team of super mums from Jersey."

Sue Searson tweeted: "They've only gone and done it. Never give up! The oldest all female crew to row any ocean."

Jane Vincent added: "You are amazing humans and we applaud your massive achievement."

As well as making history, the women have raised more than £13,500 for the Grace Crocker Family Support Foundation and Blue Marine Foundation.