Plans for 38 affordable family homes in Jersey

Plans have been submitted to deliver 38 new family homes in Jersey.

The assisted purchase properties will allow residents to buy their own homes with financial help from the States.

The homes will be built in Sion, St John, which falls under Jersey's Bridging Island Plan.

The States' three-year plan aims to create more homes, grow the economy, and enhance islanders' quality of life.

Almost a third of the site will be free for the public to use, featuring a herb garden, pétanque court, adventure ground and a rain garden.

Proposals for a new development of 38 homes in St Johns, Jersey. Credit: Ashbe Construction

Ashbe Construction said they are trying to create "a community that people can be proud of for years to come and add some much needed family housing to the islands depleted stock."

Ashbe CEO Ben Cairney said "I've got a young family and I understand the pressures people face.

"Somewhere that's rural - that's what a family needs."

Plans will now await approval from the States.