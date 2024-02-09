Rock royalty got 'Satisfaction' from a Jersey harmonica player

A Jersey harmonica player had the 'Satisfaction' of receiving compliments from music legend Sir Mick Jagger.

It was meant to be 'Just Another Night' for Giles Robson who was playing his harmonica on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

However, the musician was in a 'State of Shock' after receiving a compliment from none other than Mick Jagger himself.

Giles said he was "very honoured to meet a hero - who was very complimentary about my harmonica playing."

Giles told ITV News: "He shook me by the hand and said I think you sound great."

He added: "I'm still buzzing - a really magical moment."