Jersey Coastguard and Fire Service rescued a couple stranded on Plémont Beach, after the tides had blocked their way out.

On the afternoon of Saturday 10 February, the pair "were exploring the caves and found they couldn’t make it back to the steps".

They then "climbed to the old landing stage, where they waited to be rescued".

Life jackets were then lowered down to the couple on a line, and the Fire Service successfully reached them by climbing down the cliff's edge.

Jersey Coastguard are now reminding islanders to check the tides before exploring the coastline.

An orange tide warning is in place this weekend (10-11 February).