Air passengers in Guernsey are being reminded to allow extra time to get to the airport from this week.

From today (Monday 12 February), roadworks will begin in the Forest.

The road between the Le Chene traffic lights and Le Bourg at the end of Rue Des Auberts will be closed.

A three mile diversion to the north of the airport will be in place.

Buses will still be available but passengers are being advised to check timetables for changes.

The work is due to last for four weeks.