A senior politician in Jersey says the island needs to "be prepared" for a move away from the UK in the future, amid calls to change the term 'Crown Dependencies'.

The former Bailiff of Jersey and the civil head of the island, Sir Philip Bailhache, told ITV News: "We have to always look at what is in the interest of Jersey.

"At the moment I think the interests of Jersey are served by being in a relationship with the United Kingdom but that may not always be the case."

For centuries, the island has been linked to the UK via the Monarch.

Like the other Crown Dependencies of the Isle of Man and Guernsey, Jersey has its own government, parliament and legal systems.

Sir Philip also said the term 'Crown Dependencies' should be retired, describing it as "imperialistic" and instead suggesting 'Crown Territories'.

He added: "Our autonomy really ought to be reflected in the word that is used to describe the relationship."

Guernsey's former Chief Minister echoed the calls for a name change, but suggested 'Crown Dominions' to keep the collective acronym of 'CDs'.

He explained: "I struggle to find anyone who is really content with the term Crown Dependency, it's a fiction which has arisen .. .and nobody really quite knows the origin.

"In reality, we are not really dependent on anyone."

Jersey's External Relations Minister Deputy Ian Gorst said the island is "open to discussions on a potential change to the name".

He added the government would "need to discuss this with our colleagues in Guernsey and the Isle of Man" and would only move forward if there was "unanimity" on the subject.

The Crown Dependencies are distinct from the 14 British Overseas Territories, which include Bermuda, the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar.

But on a recent visit to the Channel Islands, British Trade Minister Greg Hands MP told ITV News any change would likely have to be agreed by the UK and the Ministry of Justice, which has responsibility for the Crown Dependencies.