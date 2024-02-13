Guernsey's Cheshire Home to hold fundraiser for Pancake Day

Guernsey Cheshire Home are inviting residents to join their annual Pancake Day Fundraiser this afternoon (Tuesday 13 February).

Islanders can visit Town Church in St Peter Port, between 11am and 2pm to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.

Chefs from the Old Government House Hotel, Les Rocquettes, and the care home itself will whip up sweet and savoury pancakes for the day.

The day will also be attended by Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor, Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell.

One care home resident, Julie, has created jewellery, which all proceeds from purchases going towards the care home.

The home will also fundraise through a raffle and by selling teas, coffees, and homemade cakes.