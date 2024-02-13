Teachers in Jersey's National Education Union (NEU) have overwhelmingly accepted the Government's latest pay offer, ending their long-running dispute and strike action.

Seven in ten members voted, with 96% opting in favour of the deal which includes an 8% pay rise for 2024, a £1,500 lump sum and further salary increases above inflation for 2025 and 2026.

The updated terms have also been accepted by the NASUWT and will apply to all Jersey teachers.

Nick Childs, Senior Regional Officer at the NEU, said: "We are pleased that this long-running and entirely avoidable dispute has been resolved.

"We welcome the constructive approach from the new government and only regret that such an approach was not taken at an earlier stage by the previous administration when strike action could and should have been avoided."

Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham, added: "Settling the teachers' pay dispute was a high priority for the new government and I hope this resolution reinforces our shared commitment to the success and prosperity of our valued educational community.

"I very much hope we can now all look forward to a period of stability and opportunity for both teachers and pupils."