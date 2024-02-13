23 students in Guernsey are celebrating graduation after completing their nursing degree or post-graduate awards.

A special ceremony, the 16th of its kind, took place at St Pierre Park Hotel.

Professor Carmel Clancy, Department Dean at Middlesex University, presented the students with their honours.

Middlesex is partnered with the Institute of Health & Social Care Studies, part of The Guernsey Institute, which allows these students to study their degrees on-island.

The 11 student nurses are now working locally for Health & Social Care.

Dr Tracey McClean, Executive Director at The Guernsey Institute, said: "These ceremonies are the highlight of the academic year for us.

"It is fantastic to see the students complete their studies, take up employment and even commit to further learning."