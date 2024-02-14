Guernsey's Guille-Alles Library celebrates surge in visitors

New figures show Guernsey's Guille-Alles Library enjoyed a massively successful 2023.

The library's annual report recorded a significant increase in footfall, which is higher than pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

There were around 162,000 visits to Guille-Alles last year - a 6.5% increase from 2022.

Books have also flown off their shelves, with 176,000 book loans recorded last year.

Chief Librarian, Cornelia James said: "Looking back, it's amazing to think how much has been achieved."

She added: "Clearly, the people of Guernsey love their Library, and they need their Library."

The library also commended their team for winning a 2023 Libraries Connected Award for their Boundless Curiosity exhibition.