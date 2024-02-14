The first-ever annual inspection of Jersey Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) has found multiple improvements.

Jersey Care Commission visited the site on 18 and 19 October 2023 to speak to the CAMHS team and review evidence.

The report revealed that in the past three years, the number of hours worked by staff had quadrupled.

Waiting times for assessments have also improved despite spikes in referrals during certain months of 2023.

Jersey CAMHS was also recognised for its new Early Intervention Service, launched in 2022, and its investment into improving its data and reporting systems.

However, wait times for therapy after assessment remained long.

The report stated: "Historically, the Jersey CAMHS service has faced challenges around its public reputation in the community whilst being underfunded and understaffed."

It added: "Increased funding has enabled the staff team to grow, with plans to hire a new family support worker and business support lead in the coming year."

The CAMHS team reported they were working on improvements, including outreach to access young people in Jersey's underrepresented Portuguese and Polish populations.