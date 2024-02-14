Jersey Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of a man in St Helier.

Officers were called to a private address at Commercial Buildings at around 5:30pm last night (13 February).

P olice asked residents and members of the public to avoid the area while they dealt with the incident.

In an updated statement, Jersey Police said the death "remains under investigation and a report will be submitted to the Deputy Viscounts in due course."

Commercial Buildings and the surrounding area has since reopened.