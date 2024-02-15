A Jersey man has been found guilty of rape, two further sexual offences and three assault charges against two women.

Gavin Neil Roberts, 44, denied all those charges, although he pleaded guilty to other two counts of grave and criminal assault against one of the women.

The jury came to their decision after three hours of deliberation at Jersey's Royal Court.

The women were both known to Mr Roberts but made their allegations separately.

He was described by the prosecution as someone who could be charming and good company but was also a "convicted fraudster" with an "established history of violence against women".

Referring to the rape charge, the prosecution said that Mr Roberts "took full advantage of her and used her for his own sexual gratification".

The defence argued the women were either lying or inconsistent in their stories.

The court heard Mr Roberts turned to drink to cope with the pressures of running a business as the then-owner of Shinzo restaurant in St Aubin.

The prosecution described how on two occasions, away from work, he argued with a woman he knew and grabbed her by the throat, amounting to common assault.

Referring to Mr Roberts, she said: "When he was drinking he became possessed. It was like something had just changed in him."

On another occasion, he raped a second woman and carried out two other sexual offences in a violent attack.

Mr Roberts will be sentenced later this year.