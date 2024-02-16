'It feels all wrong to me': Former Co-op director slams proposed changes

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel Roisin Gauson went to find out more...

The former president of the Co-op in the Channel Islands has voiced his concerns about proposed changes to the Co-Operative Society.

Deputy Peter Roffey is against new proposals to change how directors in the islands are chosen.

He told ITV News "At the moment you have to have spend an average of £25 at the Co-op a week in order to be a director, the proposal is to take it down below £10 a week.

"You can have somebody that hardly ever shops at the Co-op being a director. That just feels all wrong to me, it's supposed to be controlled by its members, by its customers", he added.

In response the Channel Islands' Co-op said: "We're proposing these changes to fine tune our governance and ensure our board is ready to tackle future challenges.

"By doing so, we aim to attract and keep a diverse set of skills, knowledge and experience on our board, which is crucial for safeguarding member value."

There will be a special meeting for Co-op members at the end of the month.