Long-awaited Jersey footpath opens 40 years on

Jersey's north coast footpath has opened 40 years after the surrounding pathways were complete.

The 1km stretch of path is now complete, after £68,000 from the Covid Recovery Fund was put aside to pay for the work. The path runs between the Sorel loop road and the Horsebox cafe.

The majority of coastal footpaths around the island were created in the 1980s, however the section at St John had previously sent walkers inland and away from the incredible views. Now, the new section sees the majority of the north of the island host footpaths along the coast.