Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel Katya Fowler took her bear along for some TLC

A woman from Jersey is running her very own teddy bear hospital for those that just need a little bit of TLC.

Cate Hamilton has been dedicating her time and patience to helping to restore and repair Islanders' bears, no matter how 'well loved' they are.

The suggested age to try and wean your child away from their teddy is just five years old.

But many people keep their bears into adulthood, passing them down the generations - but with time comes wear and tear.

However, Cate said no challenge is big enough: "I think the bear who had his face totally savaged by a Labrador puppy.

"He definitely has been the most challenging bear, perhaps the most rewarding to work on because we just had nothing to go on except from the memories of his owner”.

When picking up their bears from the hospital Cate said owners are "usually very emotional."

She added: "Sometimes we will get floods of tears, weeps of joy, gasps, a variety of reactions”.