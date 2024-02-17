Applications can now be submitted for 2024's St Helier Ambassador competition.

Two positions are available: the Senior Ambassador (17+) and the Junior Ambassador (aged 10-16).

A spokesperson for the parish says the ideal candidate will have a passion for their community and want to represent St Helier at events, both on and off of Jersey.

Speaking to ITV News, the current Junior Ambassador, Scarlett Camacho, said it's been a great role to do: "It's a very good experience and for me personally I've really enjoyed it.

"I think it's also a great learning experience as well. You get to meet so many people. You get to learn a lot of different things, like I've learnt so much throughout my time as the junior ambassador and I wouldn't change it. I'd love to do it again if I could."

Helen Langlois, the current Senior Ambassador said, “It has been a unique experience that has allowed me to meet interesting people, get involved in the Parish and contribute to the traditions of our island”.

The final of the competition will take place at 6pm on Thursday 21 March at the Town Hall.

The finalists will all be interviewed and the winners will be chosen by a panel of judges.

The deadline for applications is Friday 15 March and the online form can be found at: https://forms.office.com/e/vVXMNijbQL.

Further information on the competition, including role descriptions and terms and conditions, can be found at: https://sthelier.je/could-you-be-the-next-st-helier-ambassador/.