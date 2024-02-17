Furry friends put on a show at Channel Islands Dog of the Year

Play Brightcove video

Rory O'Regan went to meet the some of the dogs battling it out for the top prize.

More than 100 dogs descended on the Royal Jersey Showground to take part in the Channel Islands Dog of the Year Show on Saturday (17 February).

The canines competed in various events, including agility and obedience.

However, the top prize of the day is the Dog of the Year trophy - this year it went to a smooth-coat Chihuahua known as Beaulamey Show Me The Money For Tarabish.

Puppy of the Year was won by an English Springer Spaniel called Tiroen To Have and To Hold.

D ogs came from across Jersey, Guernsey and the UK to compete in this year's event which was as successful as ever.

Show Manager, Fiona Whitehead, says: "There are people here who I don't know and that means we've got people coming up to watch.

"This is a culmination of a year of showing and several months of hard work. But if you look, the dogs are enjoying themselves, the people are enjoying themselves, so that's exactly what we want."