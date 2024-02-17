Tributes have been paid to a former Jersey politician who has died at the age of 62.

Simon Brée passed away at Jersey Hospice on Thursday 8 February.

Mr Brée first joined the Assembly as the St Clement Deputy in 2014, narrowly following Susie Pinel in second place.

Paying tribute on social media the island's Chief Minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham said: "I am truly sorry to learn of the passing of former States Member and respected colleague Simon Brée.

"My heartfelt condolences go to Simon's family and friends. May you find strength in the memories of Simon at this difficult time. He will be missed."

Also paying tribute is the current Housing Minister, Deputy Sam Mézec: "Sad to learn that Simon Brée has passed away. He sat in front of me in the Chamber during my first term and we served together on PPC.

"He was very principled and always stood up to the Council of Ministers when he thought they were wrong. RIP."

At the end of his four-year term, he stood for one of the eight Senatorial seats and placed 11th out of 17.

Mr Brée's final political campaign saw him stand against Marcus Troy for the 2022 St Clement Constable election.

Following his political career, Mr Brée became an authorised civil celebrant conducting wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships throughout the island.