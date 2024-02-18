LGBTQ+ celebrants feature at Guernsey wedding show for first time

Play Brightcove video

Two LGBTQ+ wedding celebrants have appeared at the Guernsey Wedding Show for the first time.

Ellie Jones and Ollie Bailey-Davies, both from the locally-based company Queerly Beloved, hope to provide islanders with an insight into non-traditional and alternative ceremonies.

The owner of the company, Ellie Jones, said: “We are really pleased to be able to offer a non-traditional alternative for people looking to get married in the Bailiwick.

"We are also excited to be able to look at LGBTQ+ wedding tourism in Guernsey and help people navigate the logistics of an elopement to Guernsey!"

The show which included stalls featuring; wedding dresses, jewellery, flowers and photographers took place at Beau Sejour in St Peter Port on Sunday 18 February.

Same-sex marriage became legal in the UK in 2014 but wasn't legalised in Guernsey until 2017 and in Jersey the year after.

Celebrant Ollie believes the Bailiwick of Guernsey is becoming more open-minded: "I moved to the island ten years ago. I got married on the island, but I had a civil partnership legally in London.

"Now the fact that we can actually do the whole package, and you can do it anywhere, it doesn't have to be in traditional spaces, it's just really significant.

"The work of Liberate, the charities on the island, the discrimination laws and all those things really shows that the Channel Islands is changing, and in my opinion, becoming a really progressive space.