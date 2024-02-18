Jersey's St John Ambulance is looking for more volunteers to help with the increasing number of events taking place across the island this year.

The charity says it also needs more people to donate their time in case any major incidents occur.

Katey White is an Advanced First Aider and told ITV News: "St John Ambulance is hugely important to the community.

"But it isn't just the community events we help support, we're also a vital part of the island's infrastructure. We work very closely with States of Jersey Ambulance and other blue light organisations."

Last year the charity treated almost 200 casualties at Jersey events with volunteers providing 2,750 hours of duty.

Katey adds: "Most people will know St John Ambulance as giving training courses for first aid skills, but we also support a lot of events across the island.

"Last year we covered over 80 events and this year we're expected a lot more to be coming so we'd love to get more to join us as volunteers."

When asked how many hours is expected of volunteers, Katey says it's "very much open" but ideally they'd commit to 20 hours a year.

Those interested would also be expected to attend training twice a week and help support the organisation at weekends.

The roles currently available are: Seasonal First Aider, Advanced First Aider and Emergency Ambulance Crew and drivers.

More information on how to apply can be found on the St John Ambulance Jersey website.