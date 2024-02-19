Guernsey States is inviting islanders to comment on new plans to increase the Adult Minimum Wage Rate.

New proposals released today (19 February) propose that the Adult Minimum Wage Rate should increase from 60% of average earnings to 66% by 2030.

The current rate sits at £10.65 per hour.

The Committee for Employment and Social Security hopes this figure will bring Guernsey into line with Jersey and the UK.

Committee President Deputy Peter Roffey said: "The new medium-term plan will continue to ensure that the gap between the Island's lowest-paid workers and the workforce average does not grow too wide."

The proposals and feedback will be considered by the Assembly in July 2024.