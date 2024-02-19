Eagle-eyed f ans of the popular Cormoran Strike crime fiction series believe J.K. Rowling may have revealed the setting for her next novel.

The famous author has changed her X cover image, formerly Twitter, to La Coupée - a land bridge on the small Channel Island of Sark.

She alluded to the clue at the end of January, saying, "I should get on that..." when asked whether she would tease the eighth novel through her X header picture.

The series, written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, follows private detective Coromoran Strike and has sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

J.K. Rowling has sparked conversations among her millions of followers after changing her X cover image to a picture of Sark. Credit: X/@jk_rowling

Previously, Rowling left clues on X for her 13.9 million followers to work out the titles of other books.

In 2017, the author was asked what the fourth Strike novel would be called.

Rowling posted a two-word hang-man puzzle in response, "_ _ _ H _ _ / _ H _ _ _", which was solved as Lethal White.

Then in 2023, she posted the anagram, "Disentangle the hanging venturer" which turned out to be the name of the seventh Strike novel, titled 'The Running Grave'.

Fans have been quick to pick up on the latest potential clue and reacted with excitement that the next novel may be set in Sark.

The island is part of the Bailiwick of Guernsey, a self-governing Crown Dependency in the British Isles.

It has a population of around 500 people and is one of the few places in the world where cars are banned.

Instead, residents and visitors can travel by bicycle, tractor or horse and cart.

ITV News has contacted J.K. Rowling's representatives for comment.