Jersey Police are investigating the death of a woman in St Helier.

It is reported that emergency services were called to Ann Street at around 7am on Monday 19 February.

In a statement, officials said: "Following calls to the emergency services control room this morning, the States of Jersey Police is dealing with the unexpected death of a female in a private address in St Helier.

"This remains under investigation and a report will be submitted to the Deputy Viscount in due course."

It is the second 'unexpected death' under investigation in St Helier within a week after police were called to a private address at Commercial Buildings on Tuesday 13 February.