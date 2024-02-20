A Guernseyman travelled to France to get double knee replacements after spending five years on the island's waiting list.

Jonathan Travers first sought help for his knees back in 2019 but was left on high doses of painkillers while waiting for an operation.

Jonathan told ITV News: "It is just non-stop pain. I am on reasonable, well-strong painkillers but I don't like taking them. I just have to, or I can't move at all."

Last month, Jonathan travelled to France for a double knee replacement rather than continue to wait in Guernsey.

Jonathan was quoted £14,500 per knee privately in Guernsey; in France, it costs £8,500 for both.

He said "My grandson is four and I could not keep up with him, but now I can. My granddaughter isn't walking yet, but now I can carry them."

He added: "It's absolutely phenomenal."

Waiting lists remain at static levels in Guernsey, despite the De Havilland orthopaedic unit opening in 2022 to reduce numbers.

President for Health and Social Care Guernsey, Deputy Al Brouard, said: "Last year was the most orthopaedic surgeries that have ever happened in our hospital.

"But the demand unfortunately is still there and it will continue to rise."