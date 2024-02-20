A man has died after a two-vehicle road collision in Jersey.

Emergency services were called to the incident on La Route Des Quennevais in St Brelade at approximately 9:30am on Tuesday 20 February.

Officials say a man in one of the vehicles was taken to hospital and died a short time later.

The section of road between Belle Vue Estate and Pont Du Val was initially closed but has since reopened.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Tuesday morning (20 February). Credit: ITV Channel

The States of Jersey Police and the Deputy Viscount say they will investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and at Crimestoppers-uk.org