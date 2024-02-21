Condor Ferries' Chief Executive John Napton has resigned from the company with immediate effect.

He led the organisation for the past two and a half years and no reason has been given for his sudden departure.

Brittany Ferries' Chief Executive Christophe Mathieu has taken over the top job on an interim basis.

It comes amid concerns about Condor's finances with Mr Napton admitting in December that the ferry operator was "working with its stakeholders to overcome a temporary but challenging time" after records showed a number of loans were refinanced.

However, the company stressed at the time that there would be no impact on its services.

Condor currently provides freight and passenger services to the Channel Islands with deals in place until 2025.

In January, Jersey and Guernsey's governments opened a tender process for operators to bid for a new long-term agreement.

The company said: "Mr Mathieu will actively lead Condor through this and Condor believes it is the right operator, with the right vessels, to serve the islands for many years to come."

On Mr Napton's resignation, Condor Executive Chairman Russel Kew said: "We would like to thank John for his leadership over his time with the company."

Mr Mathieu is a long-term board member of Condor and the company says he will provide interim leadership and stability.

Mr Kew explained: "He knows our people, customers and the islands well so it is very much business as usual."