Covid tax repayment plans in Jersey pushed back for 31,000 people

People in Jersey who paused their prior year tax payments in 2020 have been given a two year extension to decide how they will pay back their outstanding bills. During the Covid pandemic, around £330 million of 2019 tax liabilities were frozen for future repayment to help support self-employed people and a large proportion of employed people. Now, Jersey's Minister for Treasury and Resources, Deputy Elaine Millar says she will defer the start of the statutory payment scheme for those former 'Prior Year Basis' taxpayers, from 2025 to 2027. Deputy Millar said: "I am pleased to announce the deferral of the payment scheme to help islanders with the ongoing concerns surrounding the cost of living.

"By extending the deadline until 2027, this decision provides affected islanders with more breathing room to navigate their financial commitments effectively." More than 5,000 taxpayers have settled their outstanding bills, with around 31,300 taxpayers still to choose how they will repay.

The repayment scheme options are:

Taxpayers would have started paying one seventeenth of their 2019 frozen liability annually, starting from 31 December 2025, until 31 December 2041. For most taxpayers, this would equate to less than £35 monthly.

Subject to States approval, the first instalment will now become due by 31 December 2027 and the last by 31 December 2043.

Taxpayers could elect to pay the entire sum within 12 months of reaching pensionable age. Subject to States approval, the new deadline for making such an election would be 30 September 2026.

Former Prior Year Basis taxpayers can pay the whole sum or make part payments at any time.