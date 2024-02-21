One of Jersey's most anticipated running races, The Durrell Challenge, has been cancelled.

Organisers announced the news on social media that the 13K race from St Helier to Jersey Zoo will not be going ahead in 2024.

The race attracts hundreds of runners who raise funds for Durrell's Conservation work.

It usually takes place in May.

No reason has been given for the cancellation, however, the organisers are still urging people to sign up for the Durrell Dash, a festive run which takes place on 1 December.