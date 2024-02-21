Jersey social housing tenants 'coughing up black' in mouldy Andium home

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

A Jersey couple claim they are 'coughing up black' from living in a mouldy property run by government social housing provider, Andium Homes.

Laura Richmond and Paul Hacquoil have been staying in damp conditions for more than a year and say it's causing them endless stress.

Laura told ITV News: "We're literally coughing up black. In the night we always think we have a cold and then all of a sudden, we go out for a walk and it clears.

"I was ready to get back to work, ready to get on with life, but it's mentally impacted me really badly and physically, I actually deleted the pictures because they were so disgusting."

The pair are sleeping in their living room. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The pair are sleeping on their living room floor in their coats, because their bedroom feels too cold and recently had to send their dog away as they felt he was struggling too.

Paul said: "It's very upsetting. That dog was beautiful and then started coughing and sneezing."

The couple's dog had to be moved out of their home because they felt he was struggling with the damp. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Dominique Caunce, Lead for Policy and Stakeholder Engagement at Andium Homes, said in response: "Our clients' wellbeing is our absolute priority. We're here to help and we have a dedicated team ready to visit and carry out any works that are required.

"It's very difficult when it's mould, humidity, condensation. Brompton Villa is one of our oldest homes but has got insulation and electric heating. It is really important that residents make sure they are ventilating and heating their properties in order to eradicate as much of that moisture as possible.

"We have recently installed a PIV unit that will remove a lot of the old stagnant air and replace it with fresh air. We would expect to see huge improvements from that very quickly. We will also be installing some secondary glazing to the property.

The property they're in dates back more than a century. Credit: ITV Channel TV

"It is a listed building so we can't replace the windows. They've had several repairs over the years so we except now is the time to do that secondary glazing.

"[As a listed building] it certainly presents more challenges for us but it doesn't stop us doing work and various repairs have been carried out over the years and the secondary glazing will be going in soon.

"We have been, on average, speaking to them twice a week since the new year. We will be going to visit them again just to check in and see how the PIV unit is working.

"[The issues] are likely to have developed over a lengthy period of time where heating and ventilation just hasn't been at the adequate level. We have given advice and are taking those extra steps now by putting in the PIV unit but it takes effort on both sides to keep these homes efficient."

Paul and Laura have had to scrap mould off their clothing. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Paul and Laura are now looking to move into a different property, but in order to do so, have been told they need to apply to the Affordable Housing Gateway, which already has more than 600 households on its waiting list.

Housing Minister, Deputy Sam Mézec, said in response to ITV News' story: "I have already asked Andium for an update on what's being done to address the complaints Paul and Laura have made. I have also been given their number to call them so I can ask how I can help them."