A passenger plane had to return to Jersey Airport shortly after take-off following a mechanical fault.

The issue happened onboard the 9:20am SI2206 Blue Islands flight from Jersey to Exeter on Wednesday morning (21 February).

Fire, ambulance and police vehicles were seen rushing towards the airport a few minutes later.

Officials told ITV News they were responding to a "full emergency", a technical aviation term which sees key services mobilised and local hospitals alerted when an aircraft approaches an airport and there is the danger of an accident.

A Ports of Jersey spokesperson said: "There was an emergency declared when the landing gear of a departing ATR aircraft became stuck and could not be raised.

"The plane turned back and landed safely in Jersey at 9:39am."

No injuries have been reported and it is not yet known whether the aircraft has been taken out of service or passengers were rebooked onto alternative flights.

ITV News has contacted Blue Islands for comment.