A new route from Guernsey to London City Airport has been announced.

Guernsey airline Aurigny will run regular flights from the end of March that it hopes will boost business links between the two places.

The service will also allow passengers to connect to more than 30 UK and European destinations.

From Sunday 31 March, weekday flights will leave Guernsey at 8:30am, arriving in London just after 9:00am.

Those visiting for the day can then return to the island on the 7:20pm departing aircraft.

There is however no service on Saturdays and only afternoon flights to and from London City on Sundays.

Aurigny Chief Executive Nico Bezuidenhout said: "Many businesses on our beautiful island work closely with their London counterparts with regular meetings in the City and East London.

"Direct flights to this airport will benefit these businesses and anyone who wishes to jump on the London Underground to explore attractions."