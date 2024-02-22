One week left for people in Guernsey to fill out 2022 tax returns

People in Guernsey have one week left to fill out their 2022 personal tax returns.

So far, over 20,000 returns have been received.

Islanders are being advised that longer than usual wait times are to be expected at the Revenue Service counters at Edward T Wheadon House for the next week.

Additional staff will be available every day next week to help with customer queries, online filing and issuing receipts.

An automatic penalty will be imposed for tax returns that have not been received by the 29 February 2024.