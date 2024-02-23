A Guernsey arts and crafts business says it feels "deeply let down" by ongoing roadworks blocking access to its venue.

Iris and Dora Studios, on Ruette Braye in St Peter Port, has drastically reduced its opening hours due to the disruption which it says makes it nearly impossible for customers to reach them.

Posting on Facebook, the studio explains : "As a small local business, we feel deeply let down by the contractors and despite assurances, access to our premises has remained sporadic at best."

In response, Phil Ogier from Guernsey's Roads & Traffic Management Department says: "When we carry out road resurfacing, wherever possible, we plan to ensure our contractor maintains access to homes and businesses, but we also explain if there might be times when access won’t be possible.

"Signage is in place to assist those needing to get to Iris & Dora, and we’ve spoken with our resurfacing contractor to remind them of the importance of maintaining access as per the agreed plans."