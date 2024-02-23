Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Katya Fowler tries her hand at refurbishing Jersey's Opera House with imitation gold leaf as work continues to bring the theatre back to its former glory

Experts from the UK are helping to bring Jersey's Opera House back to life.

The theatre has been closed since 2020, but the island's government hopes the building will reopen in early 2025 after it committed £11.5 million to a full restoration.

G ilders and designers have travelled from the UK to work on the refurbishment.

Part of the project involves applying Dutch metal leaf to the ceiling's gildings, a brass alloy that is a similar but cheaper alternative to real gold.

The dutch metal leaf is applied with a water-based solution that acts as a glue before it is varnished and tidied up with a makeup brush. Credit: ITV Channel

Specialist Decorations Manager Natasha Beharrell has also found a cost-cutting way to apply the leaf by using a £12 makeup brush.

She said: "If this was real gold, we'd be very gently polishing it in but because it's Dutch, we need to iron out the creases so you need something more compact.

"It's been a really pleasurable experience."

The team aim to finish applying the leaf to the ceiling by the end of February.

Work will then move on to colouring the walls and marbling columns, as well as applying more gilding to the balconies.

Gilder Kevin Ruggeri said: "It's very exciting working on such a big project like this and being part of the restoration of a historic building."