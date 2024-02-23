Play Brightcove video

Watch as the waterspout forms off Jersey's south coast

People in Jersey have taken to social media after seeing a "tornado" rising out of the water.

Islanders posted photos and videos from the ground and air of the odd weather phenomenon that was seen for miles around on Friday afternoon (23 February).

It comes as Jersey Met issued a yellow warning for isolated thunderstorms.

While it might look like a tornado, the vortex cloud seen off Jersey's south coast is in fact a waterspout.

Waterspout windspeeds average at 50mph, but this is the same as weaker types of tornadoes on land. Credit: Jon Hackett

Spouts usually occur when cold air moves across the water and there is a large temperature difference between the two.

They are rotating columns of water and spray that are formed by whirlwinds over the sea and other bodies of water.

Despite appearances, they are usually small and weak, averaging around 50 meters in diameter.

Waterspouts travel at about 12 to 18mph, but mesocyclones, frequently seen in the United States, can cause a danger to life.

The waterspout in Jersey saw many take to social media. Credit: Roz McDade

Eagle-eyed islanders had to be quick to capture the phenomenon on camera as it usually only lasts for five to 10 minutes.

While the majority of waterspouts occur in tropical climates, they can be seen across the western coast of Europe and the British Isles.