An annual spinathon dedicated to a cyclist who died from cancer aged 30 has held its final event, raising more than £250,000 in two decades for Jersey Hospice Care.

The Jay Morris Spinathon held its 20th and final fundraiser on Saturday, with volunteers cycling for six hours at Club Carrefour, St Lawrence.

The annual event is held in memory of Jay Morris, a racing cyclist and founding member of the island's Velo Cycling Club.

The 30-year-old died from cancer just a few weeks before the first spinathon 20 years ago, which was launched to raise funds and awareness about cancer.

Jay's father Alan Morris said the event's success was "all in Jay's name, in Jay's memory and we are so proud of that."

He added: "Today is the last event, the numbers seem correct. Twenty years we have done it and £250,000 has been raised, they just seem to be magic numbers to end it on a good note."

