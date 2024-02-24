Play Brightcove video

Several roads are closed as crews tackle the blaze

A large fire has broken out at a restaurant in Guernsey with several roads closed.

The blaze at Octopus restaurant, St Peter Port, started at around 4am on Saturday 24 February.

Emergency services are still attending the blaze, and 15 fire service personnel are at the scene.

Guernsey Fire Service Incident Commander, Danny Joyce said: "Everybody is fine there were no people in the building at the time."

He also confirmed "there is no gas in the building" as gas bottles were removed from the site.

He added: "We got called to this fire at 4.09am, when we arrived here there was a fire in the building.

"Unfortunately, the fire was in the roof void and began to spread.

"It became apparent that it was too dangerous to fight the fire from within the building. So we withdrew from outside the building and since then we've been fighting the fire from outside."

Guernsey Civil Protection is diverting traffic as roads surrounding La Vallette are closed.

Both South Esplanade and Val Des Terres are also closed.

