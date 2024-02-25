The winner of Jersey’s Young Musician of the Year 2024 has been decided.

Six finalists took to the stage of Victoria College's Great Hall from 7pm on Saturday 24 February.

Cosimo Dhami-Hounsome won the title after his impressive flute performance was deemed to be the most expressive and technically accomplished performance of the night.

Alongside the coveted trophy, Cosimo was also handed a £1,000 cheque to further support his music studies.

Dr Graham Cox, Principal of Jersey Music Service said: "It is important for the island because I think the quality of young musicians is really quite remarkable and something we should be very proud of.

The competition, which is in its 32nd year was adjudicated by Siân Derry, Assistant Director of Postgraduate Studies at Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.