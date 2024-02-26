A review has begun to decide which of Jersey's animals, birds and plants may need more or less safeguarding.

The island's Wildlife Law makes it an offence "to carry out deliberate or reckless acts affecting protected species".

It also covers "activities affecting protected species and their habitat and for the control of invasive non-native species".

Discussion amongst experts and a three-month consultation will determine any changes.

Going forward a review will be carried out every five years to assess the level of protection for species currently on the list and whether any more should be added.

Dolphins, hedgehogs and agile frogs are among those already protected.