A ten-week-old puppy called Sugar has begun her training in Jersey to become a guide dog.

She was flown to the island by private plane after a pilot from Jersey's Aero Club offered to help.

"Getting the pups across on scheduled flights is never easy because the pup would normally have to go into a crate or something," said volunteer puppy raiser Richard Pascoe.

There are o nly two guide dogs currently working in Jersey and two more in Guernsey.

"We will start to teach her about food politeness ... house training, being calm around people and not to be scared by sudden noises," Richard added.

The pup, who is half Labrador and half Golden Retriever, will spend the next year mastering the essential skills needed to be a service dog.