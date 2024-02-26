Women are less likely to receive bystander CPR than men, according to statistics from St John Ambulance.

The charity says the reasons behind this may include people worrying about hurting or touching women.

Tilly Swift, a CPR trainer in Jersey, said: "There is that fear that something is going to be brought back onto them when trying to resuscitate a casualty.

"As long as you are keeping that person's dignity ... and just being as concise as possible and stepping forward and doing something, that is far better than nothing at all."

St John Ambulance says that prompt first aid can increase the chances of survival by up to 70%.

Daryl Perkins, who works for the charity, said: "Of course people are concerned that somebody touching a female, maybe having to remove clothing, having to expose them, may be very uncomfortable for them.

"But actually saving a life is far more important."

They are urging people to put aside any self-consciousness so that anyone who needs such life-saving first aid receives it.