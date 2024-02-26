A severe weather alert has been issued in Jersey until later this morning.

The peak of the winds are expected to start at around 7 am lasting until around 11 am.

Due to high winds and heavy rainfall there could be potential tree damage, which could lead to difficult driving conditions.

States of Jersey police are advising islanders to allow extra time for journeys, as there maybe delays and travel with care.

In St John, there is already a large tree down, near Route du Mont Mado