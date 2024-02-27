Play Brightcove video

Laura Makin-Isherwood reports on concerns from Channel Islands' farmers that the wet weather could hamper key crops

Farmers across the Channel Islands are concerned that consistent poor weather is harming this year's supply of fruit and vegetables, including Jersey Royal potatoes.

Repeated downpours have left fields waterlogged and produce at risk of rotting.

One field in Jersey is said to have lost around 30% of its crops.

Guernsey cider farmer Miguel Gomes told ITV News that he will have to wait and hope that his submerged apple trees survive.

He explained: "I've never seen it like this in the 14 years I've been here, this is the wettest so far".

The heavy rainfall has submerged some crops, including these cider trees in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Channel

Potato farmer Paul Carre is experiencing similar issues, his family have spent days pumping water away from their fields.

He added: "With the wind we've had, they [the potatoes] are getting damaged.

"I think the crop's going to be cut down a bit ... no point crying, just got to take it on the chin and keep your fingers crossed."

Christine Hellio at Manor Farm has harvested her crops early to make sure there is something to sell as the bad weather delays further growing.

She said: "This should be Jersey Royal planting season and we haven't planted anything for well over a week now."